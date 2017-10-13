Talk about a picture-perfect marriage proposal. Scott's girlfriend Zoe loves the movies, he told Humans of New York. So he went about 100 extra miles and...made her one.
"I knew if I was going to propose, it had to involve the movies," he told HONY. (What's really incredible is that he was being interviewed for something completely unrelated for Humans of New York: The Series, and this just came out in conversation.) "But I can’t make a movie myself because I don’t work in film. So I had to get creative. I ordered a black-and-white Italian film from a vintage film dealer. It seemed vaguely romantic. I spent four months editing it on my computer. I changed all the subtitles. I cut out the harem scene. I completely changed the plot so that it resembled our lives. I wrote some dialogue about picture frames because Zoe’s family owns a frame shop. And I love trains. So I made the main character a train enthusiast."
That is tremendous dedication. But that's not all: When Scott finished editing, he actually rented out a small movie theatre with 60 seats and invited Zoe's friends and family to watch his creation. "I was so nervous that I laughed during the whole film," he told HONY. "Then during the final scene, the main characters started speaking to the audience, and one of them asked: ‘Does anyone here want to get married?’ So I stood up. The lights came on. All her friends and family turned around. And I gave a speech that I prepared. I was so nervous that I forgot to ask the actual question."
Zoe bailed him out and said "yes" anyway.
