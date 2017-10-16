Selena Gomez Congratulated Sophie Turner On Her Engagement

Selena Gomez is sharing in the excitement about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's engagement. But could her well-wishes cause drama with her other friend Taylor Swift?
Gomez left a comment on Jonas' Instagram post about the happy news. He and Turner shared the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts to announce their engagement. The photo shows the two of them holding hands, with a perfect view of Turner's pear-shaped engagement ring. Gomez wrote, "Congratulations," along with the confetti emoji.
It's great that Gomez is supporting her friends, but we can't help wondering if Taylor Swift approves. Swift dated Joe Jonas (albeit years ago), and their relationship allegedly ended in a 27-second phone call.
Still, it's not surprising that Gomez is still friends with the Jonas brothers — she herself dated Nick Jonas almost a decade ago, too. And it sounds like they ended things on way better terms than Swift and Joe Jonas did. In 2015, Gomez told U.K. radio station Capital FM that she and Nick Jonas had "caught up" with each other recently. She also described their relationship as "puppy love."
"That, to me, was like puppy love, you know, it was very sweet," Gomez told the station of her relationship with Nick Jonas. ""He is lovely... I do have a love for him, for sure."
Plus, last year, Joe Jonas cleared the air about his relationship with Gomez, telling AAP that he and Gomez are still friends, despite his past with Swift. So the rumours about Swift kicking people out of her "squad" might not be entirely accurate.
Gomez wasn't the only former Disney Channel star to congratulate Turner and Jonas, either. Demi Lovato also left a comment on Jonas' Instagram post, writing, "HUGE CONGRATS, Sooooo happy for the both of you!" It's great to see that the Disney family is still close after all these years.
