Bella Thorne Just Got Her Shortest Haircut Yet

Depending on your family and background, coming of age could be marked by things like a quinceañera at 15 or sweet sixteen party. The next big birthday tends to be 18, when you can officially call yourself an independent adult, then comes 21 when you can finally order a stiff drink. Turning 20, however, normally gets you a cake with as many candles — and not much else. That is, unless you're Bella Thorne.
The star left teenhood on Sunday with a bang in the form of a platinum white 'do. And now, just a few days later, Thorne hits us again with a hair shocker — her shortest cut yet.
Thorne's a hair chameleon — going from her natural, soft auburn shade to fire engine red, millennial pink, burnt orange, buttery blonde — she's even dyed her eyebrows. We know: It's hard to keep up.
The one thing that's stayed consistent in the Famous in Love actress' always-changing hair journey? Her strands are always cascading down her back. So you can imagine our surprise when Thorne posted a selfie to her Twitter page headed with the caption: "Do we like the short???"
The cut itself is a choppy, shoulder-grazing bob that Thorne styled into a chill half-pony. And the chop wasn't the only thing that she switched up with her hair. Apparently, the platinum life was short lived — we're guessing it was a wig — because Thorne was back to rocking red.
In addition to the Twitter photo, Thorne posted a bathroom mirror shot on her Instagram to alert her fans of her new look. "BT dubs cut off all my hair," she wrote. In the pic, she showed off the texture of the cut with long, wavy layers punctuated with a messy side part.
There's really no telling what the wild child, fresh into her adult years, will do to her hair next. She continues to throw traditional beauty sensibility out the window — and for that, we have to give her props.
