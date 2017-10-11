Pornhub Is Using AI To Make It Easier To Find Who & What You Want To Watch

Ask anyone in tech if they think artificial intelligence is sexy, and the answer is an immediate yes. But until now, those who don't geek out over the newest software and hardware releases might have had trouble pairing that particular adjective with the technology. Here's the game changer: Pornhub's application of AI.
The free streaming site announced yesterday that it is integrating an AI model that will use computer vision to identify and tag porn actors more quickly than before. For viewers, this means it will be faster and easier to find videos with people you like watching.
Advertisement
“Now, users can search for a specific pornstar they have an affinity for and we will be able to retrieve more precise results," Pornhub VP Corey Price said in a press release. "Our model will undoubtedly play a pivotal role moving forward too, especially considering that over 10,000 videos per day are added to the site."
After the AI model has tagged the person, users will be asked to verify if the identification is correct. Pornhub said this verification will help make the system smarter over time. In addition to identifying people, the AI will also be used to make it easier to find certain sex positions and location-based videos. The hope is that search results will become more specific and accurate over time.
In an interview with CNET, Price said Pornhub has already scanned 500,000 featured videos and will work on scanning its entire library in 2018. Down the road, Pornhub said its new AI model could help prevent spam, identify duplicate videos, and offer viewers better recommendations.
The introduction of AI to Pornhub follows several other tech upgrades the site has made over the past few months, including optimisation for those who are visually impaired and videos that work in sync with wireless sex toys.
Read These Next:
Advertisement