When a redditor started a thread with the question, "What is the worst thing you've ever seen happen at a wedding?" naturally, all hell broke loose. In just a few days, the thread has received over 17,000 comments. Because Halloween is coming up and because October is one of the most popular wedding months, here are the most gruesome of wedding horror stories from this discussion.
Not edible: "There was like an 8 year old boy who had loads of confetti in his hand so I didn't think much of it, turns out he thought it was sugar paper and ate all of it, he then proceeded to projectile vomit everywhere through the middle of the ceremony. Was one of the funniest and most disgusting moments of my life."
Karate ring bearer: "Friend's wedding. The bride's nephew (about seven, I think?) was the ring bearer. Instead of sitting at the front after he made it down the aisle, he decided to do karate moves in front of (and sometimes behind) the couple during the entire ceremony. He's in almost all their photos. edit: an alarming number of you are worried that this was you. The boy is still too young to really be on Reddit (I think), so you're probably safe from anonymous Internet judgement, lol."
Forgot the memo: "After arriving 45 minutes after the ceremony was to begin, during the ring exchange, the groom gets this blank look and says he didn't know he was supposed to buy her another ring. SIL slipped off her wedding band and handed it off to the preacher."
Smashed cake: "We were partying in Puerto Vallarta, and there was a beautiful wedding going on at the hotel next door. A friend of a friend of mine was pretty drunk, then just sprinted for the wedding. He hopped the wall, blasted through the seating arrangements, then body slammed the like, 6 foot tall wedding cake. He spent the next two days in jail."
Ill-timed proposal: "During the best man speech, the best man proposed to the maid of honour. Totally stole the night from the bride and groom. Now the best man and maid of honour are in the process of divorcing. Edit: holy shit this exploded. Ok, so to clear up something a lot of people have been asking: the bride and groom DID NOT know this was going to happen. No one did."
Fits and giggles: "My husband and I got the screaming giggles during the vows, and accidentally whacked our heads together."
Nowhere to sit: "They didn’t have any tables or chairs. We had nowhere to sit or to put our plates down. Everyone had to hold their food standing up and put their drinks down on the ground... 'Where are the chairs?' was the theme of the wedding... During the speech portion, people were talking and complaining so loudly...that the groom took the mic and screamed at the top of his lungs for everyone to, and I quote: 'shut up! I said shut up! Shut the hell up or leave now!' ...a lot of people left."
