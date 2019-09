However, you should be warned — while layering makeup underneath the jelly is fine, going over it with powder probably won’t end well. "You don't want to put any powder over it — if you do, you're screwed and you have to start all over again,” cautions Dedivanovic. However, there is one layering exception: Face mist. His final step for glowing skin? An all-over spray of Tatcha's Dewy Skin Mist . Rule of thumb: makeup over jelly is a no-no, setting spray is ok.