Blake Lively Debuted Her Shortest Hair Ever — & It's Perfect

Update: Upper East Siders, don't get too attached to Blake Lively's chic-as-ever lob from earlier this week — it was nothing more than a test-run look for one night only. Hairstylist Rod Ortega mentioned on his Instagram story that it was, in fact, a tucked faux bob. At least for now.
This story was originally published on October 11.
It seems like autumnn 2017 will go down in history as the season of the dramatic haircut. Solange, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington — so many celebrities are trying a new 'do, whether it's a shaggy lob or chic pixie. But the latest taker to the hair transformation trend is probably the most surprising, especially considering her blond, cascading waves are arguably her most identifiable feature. That's right, we're talking about Blake Lively.
When you picture Serena van der Woodsen on the steps of Grand Central, it's hard to look at anything but her blond hair — and the same can be said about the actress who plays her. Now, Lively has cut it all off, stepping out with her shortest style ever.
Last night at the L.A. screening of her new film All I See Is You, Lively walked the red carpet with the prettiest lob, which barely hit below the shoulders. The look is courtesy of her loyal hairstylist Rod Ortega, and held true to Lively's trademarked old Hollywood-inspired volume and shine. With a deep side part, blown-out ends, and fresh highlights, we might even like it more than the iconic look known as "the Serena van der Woodsen."
So what inspired the change? Lively hasn't said, exactly, but perhaps she was looking for an easier style to manage as a busy mother of two; maybe she just wanted a change. Either way, it is good. (Though, let's be honest, the actress could probably make a bowl cut look glamorous.) Now we're just waiting to see what she'll do with her shorter hair off the red carpet. We'll be keeping close tabs.
