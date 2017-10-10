This School Is Legit Haunted & They Caught The Evidence On Video

The students and staff at a secondary school in Cork, Ireland are convinced that a ghost walks amongst their hallowed halls, and now they have video evidence to prove it.
Deerpark C.B.S posted the video to their YouTube page last week, and if what took place in the empty school at three a.m. isn't clear evidence that ghosts are real, we don't know what is. As you can see in the video below, the Deerpark ghost isn't just a blip in the background that could easily be explained away, nor does it seem like a friendly spirit.
With flicking lights, a banging door, rattling lockers, and a wet floor sign that goes flying out of nowhere, this video footage could be a scene taken straight from a horror movie.
Yet, for those skeptics out there, it isn't the only evidence of a ghost (or multiple ghosts) floating around the school. Deerpark's headteacher, Aaron Wolfe, told Unilad that teachers and students have reported other strange happenings over the years, including a strange chill outside of the religion room and unexplained noises from the bathroom.
"Our caretaker has worked in the school for over 30 years he recalls many stories of ‘paranormal activity,'" Wolfe told Unilad. "For example on one occasion the school was hosting an exotic bird show, and the birds arrived the day before, because the organisers were worried that someone might break in and steal the birds, someone had to stay overnight.
That person left the school in the middle of the night — they refused to stay any longer as they said that they heard ‘the last call’ being played on a trumpet — of course this could have just been the wind!"
At another time, a student thought he heard someone crying in the bathroom stall, but there was no one there when the stalls were checked. Deerpark C.B.S is the oldest school in that part of Ireland, having been founded in 1828, Unilad reports. So, it's not that shocking that a spirit or two has stuck around.
Luckily, it doesn't seem that Wolfe or the other staff and students at the school are all that frightened, though if anyone has the Ghostbusters' number, they'd be happy if you passed it along.
