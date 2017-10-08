Nelly has been released from jail pending an investigation following rape allegations while on tour in Washington state. The rapper asserted his innocence to his fans on Twitter after was released on Saturday, October 7.
Nelly maintained his innocence as he tweeted that he was "beyond shocked" and "completely innocent" of the allegations. He also offered his apologies to his loved ones for the embarrassment caused from being "victimised by this false and defaming allegation." He ended by thanking his fans for their unwavering support explaining that he intended to pursue every legal option available.
Nelly also said on Twitter that no formal charges had been made against him. At this point, he has been arrested on suspicion of rape, questioned, and released.
Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation.— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you— Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017
Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known as Nelly, was arrested earlier that same day after a woman called the police to report that she had been sexually assaulted by the performer on his tour bus after his concert in Auburn, Washington the night before, according to a police statement. The Seattle Times writes that the call was made at 3:48 a.m. and that the rapper was taken into custody roughly an hour later at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday.
In a statement to Refinery29, the rapper's attorney Scott Rosenblum claimed that the accusation is not only devoid of credibility but motivated by greed and vindictiveness adding, "I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."
In 2015, Nelly was arrested on felony drug possession charges in Tennessee to which he later accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanuor drug charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
A spokesman for the Auburn police told ABC News that Nelly will appear before a judge "at some point." If found guilty, second-degree rape is punishable by up to life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine (£38,000) in the state of Washington.
