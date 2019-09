Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known as Nelly, was arrested earlier that same day after a woman called the police to report that she had been sexually assaulted by the performer on his tour bus after his concert in Auburn, Washington the night before, according to a police statement. The Seattle Times writes that the call was made at 3:48 a.m. and that the rapper was taken into custody roughly an hour later at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday.