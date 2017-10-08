Sex, secrets and subterfuge! Your life could start feeling a lot like that of an undercover operative this Tuesday as supersizer Jupiter swings into Scorpio until 8th November 2018. The red-spotted planet has spent the past 13 months in Libra, the sign that rules justice. And while we've seen plenty of injustice since then, there has also been unity and activism akin to what we saw in the 1960s. As Jupiter shines his stadium-bright beams in Scorpio's chamber of secrets, we may finally get some answers about all the scandals and corruption that have been in the news (and some we didn't even know were going down). On a personal level, do make sure all your private data is properly stored and protected — and maybe delete that video from your iPhone. Liberated Jupiter could spur a sexual revolution over the coming year and activism may take an even sharper focus on protecting reproductive rights. When it comes to love, look for freedom within a commitment. Jupiter may be independent but in Scorpio, he plays for keeps!