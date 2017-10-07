Pop A Bottle! Here's Why The Price Of Prosecco Is Dropping

Experts have confirmed something we've suspected for a while, but didn't want to jinx: Prosecco is getting cheaper.
While the average price of beer, wine, cider, and spirits has risen this year, the average price of a bottle of Prosecco has actually dropped from £6.99 to £6.76 - a saving of 23p.
The price drop is clearly connected to Prosecco's incredible popularity in the UK, experts say. In 2015, the Italian sparkling wine overtook Champagne to become the UK's favourite fizzy tipple.
And this year, budget supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl have introduced some incredible Prosecco deals in a bid to corner the market. One supermarket is now selling a jumbo three-litre bottle of Prosecco that's perfect for packed Christmas parties, while another offered six bottles for £20 as an August bank holiday treat.
"Demand for prosecco is still growing and the price is being eroded," Toby Magill of market analysts IRI told The Independent. "Alternative sparkling wines like Asda's Progrigio are coming in and because of the success of Prosecco, it's very difficult to sell at a higher price."
So, all in all, it looks as though the Prosecco boom is far from over - and we'll drink to that.
