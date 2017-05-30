This £6 Rosé Wine Was Voted One Of The Best In The World

For fans of rosé who don't have Rihanna budgets (Bad Gal Riri has a fridge fully stocked with Miraval Côtes de Provence, the £19 rosé from Brad and Angelina's vineyards), there's a bottle out there that won't drain your summer vacation budget and still gets high marks. And believe it or not, the clutch rosé comes from Aldi. Delish reports that the discount supermarket chain's £5.99 in-house rosé, Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé, earned a silver medal at the International Wine Challenge.
Considered the Oscars of winemaking, the International Wine Challenge pits wines against each other — whether they're super-expensive wines or more affordable — to find the best of the best. This year, Aldi's pink vino topped the list. The rosé earned that silver medal thanks to its "strawberry, white fruit and subtle spice" flavours, according to The Sun.
"It has been a huge year for innovation at Aldi. We've not only expanded our sparkling range, but also introduced a brand new French initiative," Tony Baines, Aldi's joint managing director of corporate buying, told The Sun. "We have been working closely with renowned winemaker Jean Claude Mas to change perceptions around French wine, which is often perceived as expensive and intimidating, so it is fantastic to see some of these products acknowledged as some of the best in the world."
Not a fan of the pink stuff? Aldi's other options also ranked pretty high. Fans of bubbles have a few options to try out: Aldi's Lot 25 Prosecco (£9.99) and limited-edition Organic Prosecco (£7.99) also picked up medals at the international event. It's been a good year for wine at Aldi. The store reports that sales have jumped 15% now that its expanded its options. With award-winning choices at rock-bottom prices, what's not to love?
