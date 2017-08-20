Story from Food & Drink

This Is The Bank Holiday Prosecco Deal We Deserve

Nick Levine
The summer's final bank holiday weekend is approaching, and one supermarket chain seems to want us to celebrate in style.
For two days only, Saturday the 26th and Sunday the 27th, Lidl will be selling six-bottle cases of Prosecco for £20 each. That works out at just £3.33 per bottle - less than the cost of some Starbucks coffees.
The deal was spotted by the Prosecco Watch Facebook page, which makes it a mission to unearth special offers on the incredibly popular Italian sparkling wine. Unsurprisingly, the page has now amassed over 116,000 likes.
Lidl's £3.33 Prosecco offer has been received pretty rapturously on Twitter, as you'd expect. "Lidl prosecco half price on Saturday and Sunday, anyone got a HGV I can borrow?" one person joked. "Might be a girl's night in," another tweeted.
Remember, though, that the Lidl deal doesn't launch until the bank holiday weekend begins next Saturday morning. We'll see you in the checkout queue bright and early.
