This Supermarket Is Selling A Three-Litre Bottle Of Prosecco… And It's Only £39

The UK is a nation obsessed with prosecco – and never more so than at Christmas. The sparkling wine is versatile enough to be used in virtually any festive cocktail, so it's worth stocking up ahead of this year's party season (even if the delicious nectar could be damaging our teeth).
This year, Aldi, which caused a stir last Christmas with its prosecco-infused teabags, has the answer to one of the biggest dangers of hosting Christmas and New Year's Eve: not having enough booze. The budget supermarket will soon be launching a three-litre bottle of prosecco, reported the Liverpool Echo.
Three litres is the equivalent of 24 glasses and about four times the size of a standard wine bottle, so it would also be just about enough for a quiet night in with a few mates...
Prosecco Jeroboam DOCG, priced at £39.00, will be available in stores and online from 14th November and will no doubt fly off the shelves – so we'd advise working out where your nearest store is and sticking the date in your diary now.
Aldi's alcohol offering seems to be going from strength to strength, with its Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin recently winning a gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition. The gin, which costs less than £10, was up against several premium brands, so we're sure Aldi bosses enjoyed a few cheeky G&Ts upon hearing the news.
Aldi's £6 rosé was also recently voted one of the best in the world, winning a silver medal for its "strawberry, white fruit and subtle spice". We really must start shopping there more often.
