Doctor Warns Too Much Sparkling Wine Could Give You A 'Prosecco Smile'

We'll be the first to wax lyrical about the nectar of the gods that is prosecco. The sparkling Italian wine has enjoyed a resurgence in the UK, with sales up a staggering amount in the last few years. Just last week, shoppers queued from 7am to bag themselves a super cheap box of Lidl's own-brand version. Truly, our love for the fizzy stuff is at fever pitch.
But – and it's a big, upsetting but – prosecco may actually be damaging our health, specifically our teeth. Dr. Mervyn Druian, of the London Centre for Cosmetic Dentistry, has warned that the combination of its high sugar content and carbonic acid is leading to sensitive teeth, damaging our enamel and pulling them out of our gums. Yikes.
Advertisement
Even more worryingly, it's women who are most at risk because we tend to drink prosecco more than men, Dr. Druian told the Daily Mail. "Women especially enjoy prosecco but unlike wine, which you often have with a meal, it is very easy to just keep sipping prosecco and have a few glasses without noticing," he said.
It's fine to have a few glasses but the blend of acid and sugar means that problems occur when you decide to get completely sloshed on the stuff. If your teeth have started coming out of the gum, it's a warning sign that prosecco could be damaging your pearly whites, said Dr. Druian. "It starts with a white line just below the gum, which if you probe it is a little bit soft, and that is the beginning of tooth decay which can lead to fillings and dental work."
Another tooth expert also condemned prosecco for its "triple whammy of carbonation, sweetness and alcohol". Professor Damien Walmsley, a scientific adviser for the British Dental Association, told the Daily Mail: "Carbonated beverages get their fizz from the release of carbon dioxide, which dissolves into carbonic acid. This provides a refreshing taste but also makes these drinks more acidic. Added to that, prosecco comes with about one teaspoon of sugar per flute."
Due to its sweetness, prosecco is also worse than champagne, which is notably less sweet. One solution may therefore be to delve a little deeper into your pockets and switch to champers, although that option obviously won't be available to many of us.
It's also advisable not to brush your teeth for a few hours after drinking prosecco "to give the enamel time to harden," Dr. Richard Coates, from Riveredge Cosmetic Dentistry, added. Sadly, it looks like it's a toss-up between sparkling teeth and our favourite sparkling wine. We're as heartbroken as you are.
Advertisement