The "Prosecco teabags" launched by Aldi in time for Christmas 2016 may not appear on supermarket shelves for much longer.The supermarket's non-alcoholic Prosecco Festive Infusion Tea , priced at £1.89 for 15 bags, has proved enormously popular since it launched last month. "It has now sold out in most of our stores," Aldi has said.However, wine producers in Italy's Veneto region, where the traditional Prosecco sparkling wine is made, have claimed the product's name is a trademark infringement. They are even threatening to begin legal proceedings to have Aldi's non-alcoholic product banned.Stefano Zanette of the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco told The Daily Mail : "Prosecco is a particular product made here in our region with the finest grapes and traditional skills of winemakers. We are demanding this product is banned and will look at legal action if it is not removed immediately from shops.""We have had several similar legal battles in the past and won them. We will win this one as well if needs be," Zanette added.Aldi have responded by pointing out that its Prosecco Festive Infusion Tea doesn't actually contain any Prosecco. "The packaging clearly states that these tea bags are an infusion consisting of a range of ingredients such as white hibiscus, apple pomace and rosehip," a spokesperson told The Daily Mail Until we hear more, the take-away from this story is clear: if you spot Prosecco teabags in your local Aldi, snap them up while you still can.