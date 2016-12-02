Though you know you're too old for one really, there's something comforting about having an advent calendar to open every December. But what happens if you don't have a sweet tooth - or just find tiny pieces of chocolate kind of unsatisfying?
Annem Hobson, a food blogger from London, may have the answer. Last year she invented "the world's first cheese advent calendar" and because it attracted so much attention, she's now planning to make a retail version in time for the 2017 festive season.
"The type of cheese used needs to be 'boxable' in miniature form and needs to stay fresh for as long as possible,’ Annem told Metro. "The cheese will have to be vacuum sealed so I’m eyeing up manufacturers who supply cheese to airlines, as one example."
Because the cheese advent calendar will need to be kept cool, Annem is also working on a box design that dairy connoisseurs can hang on the inside of their fridge doors. Annem hasn't said which types of cheese the 2017 calendar will feature, but her prototype contained everything from a blue stilton to a German smoked cheese.
If you'd like to hear when the cheese advent calendar becomes available to order, sign up now on the dedicated website. As of today, the 2nd of December, Annem says she's already had over 9,000 sign-ups, which is definitely a gouda start.
CHEESE ARMY! Over 9000 of you want a Cheese Advent Calendar next year. Phenomenal! Big love 🧀❤️ #CheeseNotChoc https://t.co/vrXVqOKaCN pic.twitter.com/ZudPu0i7ab— So Wrong It's Nom (@SoWrongItsNom) December 2, 2016
