"I think just getting over the nerves of being a teenage girl, thinking ‘I can’t believe I’m in this movie; I can’t believe I’m on this set. You are the one that will ruin this.’ Getting over the general anxiety of feeling like you’ve hoodwinked people. I think also with a movie this big, you feel like this is the time where you have to really do something big with your character, really make a splash — I put this external pressure that I never really put on other parts. And then once I got there and started working, I was just like ‘ Ugh, nobody wants to see you execute some weird pyrotechnics.’ You want to connect with the person you’re with. Yes, you’re in this world, but all the fantasy stuff is taken care of for you. You don’t need to add to that in any sort of selfish or self-aggrandising way. You just need to know what you’re doing and talk to this person, and think about your character. So, I think just trimming it down and not trying to make a splash was a preliminary challenge."