This is not Salling's first brush with sexually-based offences. In 2013, he was accused of sexual battery by an ex-girlfriend. She sued the Glee star, and the case was latter settled out of court. The victim later pressed criminal charges. In the police report , the victim details rape and sexual assault, as well as transmission of sexually-transmitted infections. The charges were later dropped for insufficient evidence, due the crime having occurred four years earlier. At the time she pressed charges, the state of California was eliminating its ten-year statute of limitations on sexual assault, in part due to the large number of victims that came forward to accuse Bill Cosby of rape.