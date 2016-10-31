Mark Salling no longer faces a charge for alleged rape as of October 31. The judge ruling on the Glee star's case said that there is "insufficient evidence, at this time, to file this case," The Huffington Post reports, based on a charge evaluation worksheet the site obtained.
Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Emily T. Spear writes: “I personally interviewed the victim. She appeared very emotional over the trauma inflicted upon her and presents as a credible and accurate historian of the events surrounding the rape. However, given the delay in reporting the crime, suspect’s apparent denial of the rape in victim’s pretext to call him and lack of other corroboration, there is insufficient evidence, at this time, to file this case.”
The 22-year-old woman accusing Salling of rape is an ex-girlfriend of his who claims the 34-year-old forced himself upon her in a bathroom while they were dating, TMZ reports. She filed the case in April 2016, but the alleged rape occurred nearly four years ago which was problematic in trying Salling.
In addition to these dropped charges, Stalling is currently in the process of being investigated on charges of possession of child pornography. As of May 2016, he has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography although the case has been delayed after he requested a new lawyer for his trial.
