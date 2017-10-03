So this Just happened!!! Thank you so much @alexandermcqueen for having me in your show at Paris Fashionweek!! I'm so grateful and happy! And Thankyou for changing the game for Curvy models!! ❤ • • • • • • • • • #Vogue#Curve#Curvy#model#Alexandermcqueen#ootd#happy#Model#Parisfashionweek#pfw#Paris#fashion#Hf#mcqueen#ss18#amazing#excited

A post shared by E L I N E (@elinelykke) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT