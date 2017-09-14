It's 2017: Why Are We Still Wearing Corsets?

But the alarm in my head continued to ring — not just because corsets are back in a big way, but because I, surprisingly, love the way they look, especially in the fresh and often weird way they’re styled, wrapping and shaping our waists in a way I never thought we could. While I found the prospect of wiggling into this latest wardrobe game-changer exciting, I also felt uncomfortable. These centuries-old instruments of everyday torture were used to mould women into a fantasy silhouette that was rarely achieved without pain or genuine damage to their health. We retired them. We banished them. We relegated them to fashion history. Now here they are in all their contemporary glory. And I want to buy one, or a few... But can a feminist wear a corset without being a hypocrite?