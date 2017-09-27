This Makeup Artist Has A Genius Way Of Swatching Eyeshadow

Just take it from Kylie Jenner: Swatching is very important in the makeup game. (Which, yes, Kim Kardashian is slowly learning.) But, for one Instagram user, it's not just about showing off the shade and pigment load — it's an art form. Menal Khan, or Ikhaniic as she's known to her 11,700 followers on Instagram, swatches her eyeshadow by drawing miniature carbon copies of the palettes... on her hand.
We've seen people go to the extreme in the name of good swatches before, but we've never seen anything quite as creative as this. "Being an artist since birth, and someone who had just discovered a newfound love for makeup a year beforehand, I knew makeup was the medium I wanted to use to create my art," Khan tells Refinery29. She's also really good: Her recreation of the Tarteist palette was even regrammed by Tarte Cosmetics' own Instagram account.
You can check out her best eyeshadow swatch-work in the slides ahead. It’s hard to pick a favourite, but her version of Anastasia Beverly Hill’s Glow Kit is pretty damn good.