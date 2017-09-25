Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
The past two months have been really, really good for anyone who loves highlighter. As you likely already know, the beauty community was blessed with not one, but two celebrity glow givers from women who live and breathe makeup: Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. These aren't your typical celebrity endorsements, either. Nope, Rihanna and Kim have both pledged allegiance to the makeup world by coming out with their very own beauty lines.
Seeing as excessive highlighting has become something of a beauty norm over the past few years, it's no wonder both launches have received a considerable amount of buzz online. Read: Just Google either product and you'll find hundreds of news articles, reviews, and videos.
I decided to throw my hat in the ring by trying both highlighters, on either side of my face, for ten hours. Peep the video above to see them in action and hear my unfiltered review.
KKW Beauty Contour & Highlight Kit, available at KKW Beauty; Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal, available at Sephora; Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti, available at Sephora.
