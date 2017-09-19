Two years in the making. Sixteen products. Forty foundation shades. Thousands of happy customers, across all skin tones in 17 countries). This all factors into why Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has been selling out like crazy in its first week on the market.
The singer's collection has become the Ivy Park of makeup, celebrating inclusivity in a time when the world needs it most, with people clamouring to get their hands on the stuff. Luckily for those who missed the opportunity to stock up, Fenty isn't the only beauty brand with a strong commitment to diversity. Ahead, check out some other companies that are throwing all the shade(s) into their lineups.
