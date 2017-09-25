Story from Beauty

The Best Nail Art At The SS18 Shows

Georgia Murray
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA By Rihanna
Along with sartorial inspiration, each season we have our eyes firmly on the beauty magic whipped up backstage.
Several trends have already emerged from behind-the-scenes at NYFW SS18: first up, rose quartz hair. The second? Statement nails. From Swarovski-embellished talons to the new French manicure, nails were long, bold and bright. Get your next-season inspiration in early – we guarantee your nails will be a talking point next summer. Click through to find the nail art we loved from each fashion week this SS18.