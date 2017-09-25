Along with sartorial inspiration, each season we have our eyes firmly on the beauty magic whipped up backstage.
Several trends have already emerged from behind-the-scenes at NYFW SS18: first up, rose quartz hair. The second? Statement nails. From Swarovski-embellished talons to the new French manicure, nails were long, bold and bright. Get your next-season inspiration in early – we guarantee your nails will be a talking point next summer. Click through to find the nail art we loved from each fashion week this SS18.