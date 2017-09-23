It’s been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Not even reports claiming that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a baby can make Kris Jenner keep a low profile. According to New York's The Cut, it was business as usual for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch as she made a beeline to the front row and watched Kylie's big sister Kendall model in Bottega Veneta's runway show during Milan Fashion Week today.
Of course, the media wanted to know what the momager made of those TMZ headlines, not hemlines. The Cut reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star remained coy about it all, neither confirming nor denying that she's got another grandchild on the way.
"I just woke up this morning," the reality star told the fashion site. "[Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.
"Something happens every single day," she added, sounding suspiciously like a promo for her E! show. "You never know what is going to break at any moment."
"Something" as in a baby announcement? Or "something" as in feverish and furious media coverage and rumors swirling whenever she and her six kids so much as take out the trash? (Just kidding. They don't take out the trash.)
It's good that Jenner's letting her daughter speak for herself. Still, she does seem to be enjoying dangling this information like media catnip.
