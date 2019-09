Most people can go through their entire lives without ever once being asked, point blank, without a trace of irony, whether or not they are evil. But those people are not the Kardashians, who sat down for an interview with Megyn Kelly recently to discuss life, family, fame, beauty standards... and the perception that they feed off of and contribute to the worst of society’s ills. That's probably not what Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloé, and Kendall (where Kylie at?) were expecting when they took a seat on that nice cream sofa in their nice coordinating black-and-white outfits in that nice studio with matching monochromatic décor.