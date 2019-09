This isn't the first time that Lovato has been candid about how important mental health is to her. She's been an advocate of mental health for years, speaking out about her own struggles. Since being diagnosed as bipolar in 2011 , Lovato has since spoken out about the impact that self-harm can have on individuals and their well-being. When she first spoke about her diagnosis back in 2015, she said that initially she was worried about it because "she didn't want anyone to think badly [of her]." But since then, Lovato's courage has inspired others to step up and break the silence on mental health.