Egerton seemed to agree that the scene wasn't exactly appetising. "It’s not to everyone’s tastes, but it certainly gets people talking," he said. And it has — most reviews of the film, which arrives in cinemas Friday, have mentioned the scene in passing. Almost all regard the scene as a cheeky satire of the slinky, vague sex scenes in James Bond films, although almost none have decided if it worked or not. (GQ, to its credit, named it one of the film's "5 worst moments .")