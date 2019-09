Why Ivanka's Postpartum Depression History Could Hurt Her If Obamacare Is Repealed

Even though the Republican healthcare bill is unlikely to harm Ivanka Trump if Congress passes it and her father signs it into law ( as he has signalled he'll do ), it would have devastating consequences for millions of women. The first daughter has not spoken up in support of or against the bill yet. And during her appearance at The Dr. Oz Show she didn't address the issue of healthcare. But if she doesn't say anything at all before the bill is up to vote before September 30, it would not be the first time that she's stuck to the sidelines as the Republican party threatens to hurt women's access to healthcare.