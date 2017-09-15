The Clooney twins have plenty of friends in high places — and it looks like a certain Pretty Woman is one of them.
People interviewed Julia Roberts for its latest issue, and the actress gushed about George and Amal Clooney's new twins. Apparently, Roberts hasn't met the Clooney twins yet — but that didn't stop her from buying them a gift.
"I just know when to chuckle to myself," Roberts told People while discussing parenting. "I know when it's really hard and when it gets easier. But they're doing great. They're great parents. I haven't met [the twins] yet — I've just seen cute, cute pictures! I have a very good present [for them], but since I haven't sent it, I can't say what it is."
We're dying to know just what Roberts bought for Ella and Alexander — hopefully she'll be able to meet the precious three-month-olds soon.
Buying the Clooney twins' gift is far from the only selfless thing Roberts has done recently, though. Next month, amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is honouring Roberts at their annual L.A. gala. The organisation is lauding the actress for her "profound commitment to the fight against AIDS, as well as countless other humanitarian causes," according to a press release for the event.
In 1991, a 23-year-old Julia Roberts was crowned People's Most Beautiful Woman. This April, 26 years later, the Oscar-winning actress claimed the title again. That's an incredible feat in itself, but there's also the fact that Roberts has nabbed the honour three more times in between, which means she's just broken the record. "I am very flattered," the actress told People.
Roberts definitely deserves to be called People's World's Most Beautiful Woman again this year — she's beautiful inside and out.
During the People interview, Roberts also offered a message of hope for her children in today's political climate.
"Our country is not at its best right now, and that can be very discouraging and frustrating," she told People. "This is the time you have to rise as a community and as a household and as a country and try to make voices be heard. And that's what I have to instill in my children, who are certainly old enough to be aware of politics and things going on in the world... It's very important for my husband and me to be honest with them and help them feel like they still have a voice for the things that they believe in."
