This One Scene In Mother! Has Ruined My Life Forever, Thank You Darren Aronofsky

The sudden death of the newborn child, is hard to comprehend regardless of the movie's plot line, but to even start, we must talk about the baby boy's parents: mother (Jennifer Lawrence) and Him (Javier Bardem). The two are married: he is a famed poet, while she is a loving caretaker and live-in muse. Together, they seem like a happy couple in a Goop-approved rustic home tucked away from the rest of the world, but in reality, it’s all an illusion at the hands of Him, who represents God — among other things. Their son is a product of the mother — who one can consider Mother Earth — and God, making him the chosen one. Chosen for what? Well, it would seem that he is chosen for sacrifice at the hands of Him's doting admirers. His worshippers (in the literal sense, the mob in the couple’s home are all fans of Him and his poetry and pour, unwelcome, into their home — but on a metaphorical level they can be seen as pollutants to Mother Earth) are desperate to touch the infant, who immediately starts peeing in distress on the chanting crowd. Within minutes, as mother screams and begs for them to stop passing him around, you hear the harsh sound of bones crushing. And then the baby disappears from sight. mother pushes through the crowd only to find his carcass sitting on a homemade alter and realises that the people surrounding her are feeding on him. As in, they are eating pieces of the baby. To regroup: we, the viewers have spent half of the mother watching mother conceive the baby, create a nursery for the baby, give birth to the baby, breastfeed the baby, coo at the baby, and try to protect the baby, only for her to see him brutally murdered before her very eyes.