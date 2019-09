According to The Sun, 44-year-old Kerrie Henderson went to bask in some "me" time and took a relaxing bubble bath. She proceeded to wash her hair in the shower and absentmindedly reached for conditioner without realising it was her 24-year-old daughter's bottle. The problem: This wasn't your typical conditioning treatment — it was hair dye. (This is a good example of why you should never keep hair dye in the shower.)