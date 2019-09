Living Through The Trump Era Means Being Bored & Terrified At The Same Time

This terror-boredom cocktail also leads to a new problem for Americans: Living in a country with so much to be angry at, it’s hard to know where to focus that physical and mental energy. People remind each other not to normalise Donald Trump all the time, but they often forget that normalisation is partly a coping mechanism. Should we, for example, spend our emotional (and tweeting) capacities on Trump’s dumb “rocket man” insults, when in reality, his administration continues to waffle on their policies in North Korea and other places abroad? Or, should we place the emotional burden on more pressing matters closer to home, like Trump’s legislative and verbal attacks on immigrants and his lack of denouncement against white supremacy ? It’s impossible to say one thing matters most at a time when everything matters and every freedom is on the line.