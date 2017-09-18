Is It Safe To Exercise In Your Third Trimester?

THIRD TRIMESTER WORK OUT ????. _________________________ Here's a lil vid from my 'all body' session this morning with @elliehopleypt . Now I'm in my 3rd trimester and my bump is growing big, I am definitely feeling it a lot more! However I still like to keep active and believe if you're motivated and get yourself to the gym to work out it will produce more energy! I have loved keeping active whilst being pregnant! It's good for the mind, body and soul ☺️? @absalutegym

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:08am PDT