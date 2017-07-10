A Fitness Model Got Real About Exercising While Pregnant

Fitness model Sarah Stage, who frequently shares snapshots of her life as a mom (as well as exercise tips) on Instagram, recently posted a video of herself working out while six months pregnant — and it immediately captured the attention of "Insta-doctors" who were overly concerned about how safe it was for her baby.
"Are you serious? There are certain exercises that can hurt you," one person wrote. "Do not get so obsessed with your body! Take it easy my friend!"
"this is horrible what you are doing!!" another user commented. "I think its ok to make exercises but not for your belly!!! I hope everything is gonna be ok with your 2. little one, think about your unborn child and not what your body should look like or becoming more 'famous' ? for doing this shit"
Eek!! #6MonthsPregnant this week! ?? Doing some at home workouts from my Fitness ebook ???(LINK IN BIO) #momlife with a toddler is crazy but #NoExcuses right? Also, some of you asked about healthy snack options and I love @proteinworld bars they are great for on the go! ALSO, Baby is perfectly fine in my tummy nice and safe while I work out. My doctor has given me the OK to continue exercising while pregnant but if you're expecting please check with your dr. first since everyone is different !
Stage, however, was pretty clear about whether or not it was safe for her to be doing what she is.
"my second pregnancy and James was born happy and healthy !!!" she responded to the second commenter. "please educate yourself . Especially being a mom yourself, you should really stop judging other women... stop hating . Worry about your own baby ❤️ Hope you're baby is ok too"
Stage is right — as with much of parenting, whether or not it's safe or beneficial to exercise during pregnancy will depend on the individual. And, as always, it's best to check with your doctor.
Refinery29 has reached out to Stage for comment, and will update this story if we receive a response.
