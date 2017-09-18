Plus-Size Model Manon Edwards Shows You Can Wear A Crop Top At Any Size

“A size 16 wearing a white short and a crop top. That's not possible," she wrote. "Does not sound like a good outfit for a curvy girl. Well actually it DOES like something good because look at me! I'm hanging out on a rooftop, in San Diego California, me just an usual Curvy French girl enjoying her life, and wearing a white short. And sometimes I'm picturing myself as a girl who is scared to wear that kind of outfit. If I was still uncomfortable with my body I'll not be here. I'll not be in California, modelling, trying to achieve my biggest dream! Yep. Now stop thinking and let wear what do you want to wear! Let be yourself no matter your size!”