Lorde Has The Best Response To People Hating On Her Unibrow

Before recently, rocking a unibrow just wasn't a trend. In fact, some people consider their tweezers more important than any other product in their makeup bags. Especially since, these days, you can't go a minute without seeing a new eyebrow trend show up on your newsfeed. From the absurd (like "squiggle" brows) to the permanent (including microfeathering ), maintaining the perfect pair of brows is all anyone can talk about. But thanks to Lorde, all of that is starting to change — and, if you've seen her Vogue Australia cover, you probably know why.