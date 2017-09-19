Lorde Has The Best Response To People Hating On Her Unibrow

The singer posted her Vogue Australia cover shot to Twitter, adding how she was ridiculed growing up because of her thicker brows. "It's literally fucked that I could be on the cover of Vogue I used to get called monobrow at school. That brow is on the cover of Vogue." Unlike the bullies of her past, we (and, apparently, most of the internet) are digging the overgrown arch... a lot.