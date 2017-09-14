This Is What Really Goes On Behind The Scenes Of A Gordon Ramsay Cooking Show

Only one thing lets me know how tightly controlled the entire taping really is, even if on the surface it seems like a romp through a restaurant. Every time I am anywhere near being on camera, a group of talkative, attractive people descends to make conversation. As best I can tell, they are ringers meant to keep us looking engaged rather than rubbernecking as Cheryl Hines attempts to pour wine blindfolded. When I ask what they are doing there, I get a vague answer about working “with the production company.” And, when I was able to later catch myself in a recording of the show, I did see myself chatting away with a smile on my face with a tall man who could be seen in the in other parts of the show, professionally filling out the background in a way the rest of us might not be able to.