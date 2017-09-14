The One Haircut Every New Yorker Is Getting For Winter

Yesterday was the last day of New York Fashion Week, which means that the fashion pack is already hopping the pond for London today — with all 27 suitcases required to get snapped by every street style photographer possible. And although we’re only a week into the craziness that is Fashion Month, the biggest hair trend is already crystal clear. Move over lobs, the bob has officially become the “It” haircut of the fashion world.
Not that it’s at all shocking. Hairstylists are calling the shorter, edgier sci-fi bob a badge of feminism, and it's strong enough to usurp Hollywood's obsession with long waves. What is surprising, however, is how versatile it is this time around. There are many styles and renditions — none of which require daily flatironing or curling — making it a low-commitment chop.
Moral of the story: This isn’t your grandma’s bob. In fact, the one thing that ties all these looks together is not the styling, but rather the length: right at the jawline or slightly longer. From big and curly to pulled back and sleek, our favourite cuts to inspire you through the Autumn ahead.