The 10 Most Annoying Things People Do At The Gym

Whenever people share public space — the bus, the tube, a home — there's bound to be at least a few things other people do that get on your nerves. And that's no different when it comes to the gym.
So if you're looking to either be less annoying to other gym-goers or just for validation in your workout anger, Reebok has the proof that plenty of other people struggle with pet peeves at the gym. The shoe company polled more than 900 avid gym-goers from the ages of 16 to 44 about the behaviours that really get under their skin.
The #1 most annoying thing people do? Not putting away weight plates after they've used them — 76% of people surveyed said that really bugs them. And it's apparently a really big problem, at least according to fitness forums with titles like, "Who ARE the people who don't rerack their weights?" and "Is it against the rules to put your weights back at the gym now?" There have even been t-shirts made.
Other annoying behaviours include: not wiping down equipment (gross), sitting on a machine but not using it, listening to music without headphones, and walking around the locker room bare-ass naked (let yourself air-dry all you want at home, just maybe not at the gym).
In order to be included, the participants had to go to the gym at least once a week and have a membership, so we know this is really from the experts.
And these are just their top 10. There are plenty of pet peeves that didn't make the list, but that a significant number of people still found annoying.
They include: Using the treadmill right next to someone when all the others are open (41%), taking videos of your workout (35%), taking mirror selfies (33%), and taking your shoes off while stretching (32%).
Whether you agree with all of these little annoyances or not, it's pretty clear that there are some small adjustments we can all make to ensure a happier workout for everyone.
