At this point, the cat-eye is old news – and graphic eyeliner is quickly taking its place in a big way this year. We first reported that the "upside down" look was on the rise in Hollywood, but it has since extended far beyond the red carpet. Now, the reversed trend is getting multiple makeovers at New York Fashion Week, and it looks cooler than ever before.
Usually, minimal makeup reigns supreme backstage at the fashion shows — but not this year. Instead, makeup artists are reaching for the liquid liner, drawn on anywhere except the upper lash line, to deliver a shot of bold colour. The best part? Even the biggest beauty novice can recreate it.
Ahead, our favorite takes on the trend so far — from the bright white hues at Ulla Johnson to bejeweled accents at Jeremy Scott and cerulean waterlines at Tadashi Shoji.