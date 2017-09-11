True Life: I Live With My Ex-Girlfriend

Having been in a relationship for four years gave us the kind of closeness that other housemates couldn’t possibly have. There are no labels on the food in our fridge. We buy everything together, keeping an unofficial tally of who owes whom, and eat dinner together like a family. When laundry needs to be done, Katie does it (yes, she even washes my underwear) because she’s not about to stick her hand in the sink to pull out food that’s gotten trapped or wash congealed cheese out of a pot, which makes the dishes my domain. When I need someone to rub my feet after a long day of shopping in the city (usually with Katie by my side), she’s got me covered there, too.