The only moment I could capture after 'what about'... she was sooooo emotional? it was such a powerful performance I could only stand there and watch in awe? #SOTW #janetjackson #janfam #TeamJJ #thisisme #myheartbrokeforher #hertearswerereal #StateOfTheWorld #openingnight #sept7 #lafayettela

A post shared by Davona D (@producerdavona) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:21am PDT