But, as for as criticism was concerned, he didn’t only have eyes for Lagerfeld. Bergé also had some not-so-nice words for Tom Ford and Stefano Pilati, two of Saint Laurent’s successors. In fact, he told Vogue’s Suzy Menkes: “I would like to say precisely that I recognise a lot of talent from Tom Ford (though, he reportedly made Ford “ miserable ”) — but it is for marketing. And that he had, in effect, redone the Gucci brand in a spectacular fashion, and I have a lot of admiration for that. I will say to you again, 'admiration.' But he was incapable of succeeding Yves Saint Laurent. Therefore it was, as you know, a flop. As for Pilati, it is better not to talk about it because it was nothing at all.”