Representation, of course, extends to makeup, too. But Jones learned that finding it on the market was harder than timing a joke: "I was always in-between shades, and because I'm biracial, I have a green tone under my skin as well," she says. "In my early days of acting, I would look in the mirror when the makeup artist was done and be horrified, because my color was so off." Now she's helping change the narrative: Starting today, Jones will serve as the face of Almay; her campaign launches in a few weeks. The brand will also be rolling out a wider shade range through 2018.