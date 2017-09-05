It's Been 15 Years Since Opening Ceremony Opened Its Doors

Opening Ceremony is known as much for their own designs as their covetable and sometimes wacky collaborations, but Leon says smartly that doing one for the sake of doing it is not going to work. “It needs to make sense,” he says. “I think that you can’t just do a collaboration because it came to your assistant.” Cohesive storytelling is what has made their partnerships come to life, whether it be their Rene Magritte offering of painterly prints or the brand’s luxed up Vans finished in satin. For Fall 2017, their ultra-cool Pendleton collab is coming back to life yet again. “I think when we did it with Pendleton, they were like ‘Who are you?’ and now it’s exciting to celebrate things that we’ve done that feel like we opened the gateway to different things for other companies.” Their 6th sense of knowing what will work for the store extends to their friendships with longtime collaborators like Spike Jonze to Chloe Sevigny, as well. “We’ve nurtured an incredible community,” says Leon. “A lot of projects friends have initiated where they’re making a movie, or a ballet. We are always trying to find ways to work together.”