Reese Witherspoon Tells R29 Why Romantic Comedies Are More Important Than Ever

This film was written, directed, and produced by women. How does that impact your work as an actor?

"It's definitely fun to be on a set where a lot of department heads and the producer and the director were all women. When we see women being the architects of a movie and the storytellers at the centre of it, and their vision is being executed, you see women differently on film: the way women dress is different; the wardrobe is picked for different reasons; the effects are picked for different reasons; the way men behave around women is different. That's all directed through a woman's eyes, and there's subtleties there that I think really influence society, and makes people think in a different way about a woman's life experience. I'm not sure a man would come up with an idea that an older woman dates a 25-year-old man. I don't think that's a concept that would maybe cross a man's mind. It's definitely something at the center of the story and it's something that occurred to Hallie and had happened to one of her friends. It would take a female director to represent that correctly."