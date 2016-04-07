Sorry, Movies, We're Just Not That Into You — TV Is Now The Place To Go For Great Rom-Coms

Many television rom-coms cut out the will-they-won’t-they tension and have the two leads sleep together immediately. This happens in Catastrophe and You’re the Worst, and it’s been extremely interesting to watch how the show’s universe then expands to deal with the big bang that kicks off the action in the first place.



In the case of Catastrophe, Sharon (Sharon Horgan) — an Irish woman who lives in London — gets pregnant from her one-night stand with Rob (Rob Delaney) — an American visiting the U.K. on business — and the two decide not only to keep the baby, but to give the relationship a try. It progresses to marriage and, at the start of season 2 (which premieres April 8 on Amazon), a second child. This doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and roses for Sharon and Rob. The two fight and question whether or not they made the right decision constantly, but who hasn’t felt this way in a relationship? Life is full of regrets and what-ifs, especially when it's not just you anymore.



Horgan confesses that she and Rob Delaney, with whom she co-created, co-writes, and co-stars in the series, never actually set out to make a romantic comedy. “We just wanted to write about these two people going through a situation and then it sort of became romantic. I think it was more of a challenge in the second season, because that was the thing people responded to, and we were like, 'Oh really? Shit.' But to try and find a way to keep that up without it feeling unreal in a long-term relationship...It’s kind of harder to be romantic and in a TV couple, [it] can be quite an off-putting thing.”



As Delaney describes it, “We put those two people who are ostensibly compatible and really hit the gas on the situations within their lives and make things very difficult for them right out of the gate. Let’s see how they respond to that stress; that’s sort of what we wanted to do. They are in love, and the show is funny, but we never try to engineer in romantic sex stuff...It didn’t occur to us that anyone might call it a romantic comedy.”