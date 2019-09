Sorry, Movies, We're Just Not That Into You — TV Is Now The Place To Go For Great Rom-Coms

I mean, doesn’t a tiny part of you want to know how Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) — or to use a more modern-day example, Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) and Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) from 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — live their day-to-day lives? Or, if the sex is as good as their conversational banter? I’ll readily admit that I do. We’ve spent two hours getting to know these characters — and then it just ends. On TV, however, we get to spend more time getting to know characters and experiencing the arcs of their relationships.“I think that’s what’s great about being able to tell a love story over the course of years. It allows for more complicated stories that aren’t based on misunderstandings and miscommunications and a lie,” says Liz Meriwether, the creator of New Girl and writer of 2011’s No Strings Attached (she has experience writing romantic comedies for both television and the big screen). “I think on TV shows, the obstacles can be more internal and emotional — and they can also be dumb and crazy. It allows for more realistic love stories on television. The cool thing about a TV romance is that a look or a moment in a hallway or bathroom can have so much weight to it.”Meriwether compares the experience of writing a long-running television show versus a two-hour feature to a marathon versus a sprint. “TV definitely challenges you because you get your characters to a place where they’re going to have a moment, or the characters are finally going to come together. But to keep it going, or to keep the obstacles there and the chemistry alive — that’s the marathon idea versus running a sprint. Writing a feature and keeping that tension for two hours straight, and telling that story about two people coming together is definitely difficult. But a TV show is a different kind of thing where they can kiss, and you have to keep going.”The fact that they have to keep going is where it gets interesting. For the longest time, movie rom-coms were all about getting to the big kiss or the alter. But, as Meriwether points out, that’s not even how many of us wind up in relationships anymore . “I think the whole narrative of these two characters kind of taking the entire movie just to get to a kiss, we’ve all moved past that...It’s just kind of an antiquated narrative...We were sort of trying to do that with No Strings Attached. It’s not just about them getting together at the end. They’re having sex throughout, and what does that mean?"